Source: Orlando Sentinel

Chris Jericho's latest book No Is A Four Letter word has been receiving a ton of press since its release. The book is arranged into 20 principles that Jericho believes have been the keys to his success.

In chapter 13 of the book, Jericho discusses overcoming his failures. As an example, he candidly discussed losing out on hosting America's Funniest Home Videos to Alfonso Ribeiro.

"If you focus on your failures, you'll never make it," Jericho said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. "You're not defined by your failures. You're defined by your successes, but those failures can help you be successful in the long run."

As reported earlier, Jericho is in no rush to return to the WWE as he promotes his book and tours with his band Fozzy. He reiterated those feelings to the Sentinel.

"I could return tomorrow if I wanted to," he said. "I don't really know. It's not the full-time job for me that it once was. It's something that I do between other gigs."

