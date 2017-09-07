TMZ Sports caught up with Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke, as seen in the video above. During the brief interview, Brooke revealed that she had been visiting with Hulk for the past several weeks in Tampa, Florida. She noted that they spoke to Ric Flair, who sounded like he was "all full of piss and vinegar."

"It seems like he's doing well, which is great news," Brooke said.

Flair is set to begin undergoing physical therapy after his hospitalization and surgery last month.

Brooke also wouldn't rule out Ric returning to the ring, saying that guys like him are "indestructible" and keep coming back. She wouldn't rule out Hulk returning to WWE either, noting that Hulk is committed to the beach life now but is still in great shape. She added that wrestling will always be in Hulk's heart.

"Wrestling is always in your heart, it's like a parasite, it just stays there," stated Brooke. "I think he's still always going to love it. You never know, he's been known to make crazy decisions and make comebacks."

Hulk hasn't appeared for WWE since the company terminated his contract on July 24, 2015, after racist comments made by Hulk were leaked by The National Enquirer and Radar Online. Hulk's name was immediately removed from the Hall of Fame section of WWE.com, and has yet to reappear.

