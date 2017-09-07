Welcome to our live coverage of GFW Impact on POP, which begins at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's scheduled for tonight's show:

- Earlier today, GFW Champion Eli Drake (with Chris Adonis) and Matt Sydal arrive at the arena. Sydal will be challenging for Drake's title later tonight.

Caleb Konley and Trevor Lee vs. Petey Williams and Sonjay Dutt

Dutt and Konley kick things off, Dutt gets off to a hot start with a hurricanrana. In comes Williams, who grounds Konley, but in runs Lee with an elbow to stop Williams. Williams is able to fight off both opponents, goes for a pin on Lee, two count. Dutt tagged back in, Lee bails from the ring and tries to head to the back. Dutt chases him down and bring him back to the ring.

Dutt goes to work on Konley, Lee tries for a sneak attack, Dutt moves and Lee hits his own opponent. Double tree of woe, Williams goes for a double stomp, but Lee yanks him back to the mat, Konley is back in to take advantage. Lee and Williams have the momentum as Lee taunts Dutt on the apron. Williams takes a beating and is finally able to tag Dutt in. Lee continues to taunt Dutt, both Konley and Lee in the ring, Dutt with a tornado DDT using Lee's chest as a springboard. Dutt heads to the top rope, but Lee jumps in for the distraction, Dutt jumps off, rolls through, both Lee and Konley attack Dutt, suplex, pin, broken up by Williams. Williams hits the Canadian Destroy on Konley, big splash by Dutt, pin for the win!

Winners: Sonjay Dutt and Petey Williams via Pinfall

LAX (Santana and Ortiz) vs. Jon Bolen and Zachary Wentz

LAX gets off to a fast start with kicks and punches, we see oVe watching on from the back. LAX is trashing both of their opponents. Santana and Ortiz pick Wentz up and throw him into a grounded Bolen. Street Sweeper from the top rope and this one is already over.

Winners: LAX via Pinfall

- Post match, oVe heads out, Dave says they are family and have been a tag team since birth. He continues by saying they are the best tag team in the world, but they will beat LAX first to prove it. Konnan on the mic and says LAX dictates the terms, so if oVe wants their shot, they have to come to Tijuana at the Crash wrestling promotion to get a title shot. Dave says that sounds like their kind of place because, Ohio versus everything.

Taryn Terrell and Sienna vs. Gail Kim and Allie

Gail Kim is not happy, attempting to get at Terrell right off the bat, but Sienna stopped that in a hurry. Kim gets control early on until she's dropped across the top rope. Sienna with a flapjack and in comes Terrell who gets in a few kicks, before bringing Sienna right back in to continue the dirty work. Kim continues to get worked over before finally being able to tag in Allie who hits a few flying clotheslines on Sienna. Allie with a rough looking sliced bread #2 variation, pin, two-count. Allie looks to head to the top rope, KM grabs her foot and Braxton Sutter clears him to the back. Allie with a crossbody on Sienna who rolls the momentum into a pin for the 1-2-3.

Winners: Taryn Terrell and Sienna via Pinfall

- Post-match, Terrell and Sienna continue to attack Kim and Allie. Out from the back comes an angry Rosemary, initially getting after the two women, but the numbers game gets the best of her. Suddenly, Taya Valkyrie makes her debut and strolls to the ring. Sienna and Terrell stop attacking for whatever reason to watch Taya come to the ring. With her ring gear on, Taya strolls in and faces off with Sienna as Terrell hides behind her. Taya suddenly turns around and attacks Rosemary, lifting and dropping her right on her face.

- Eli Drake promo talking about his upcoming match against Matt Sydal and changing how things are done in GFW.

- Jim Cornette heads to the ring for his GFW State of the Union where he talks up the company with its new stars and focus on competition. He hypes tonight's main event between Drake and Sydal, then predicts Sydal will be tonight's winner. Out to the ring is Johnny Impact who tells Cornette he's the man and wants to face the winner between Sydal and Drake. Before Cornette can fully commit out comes LAX with Low Ki leading the way. Konnan gets in Impact's face and feels like there's some "white privilege" going on around here if Impact automatically gets a title shot. Low Ki is angry and doesn't want to be in line, he wants to be ahead of the line. Low Ki let's Impact know this isn't WWE or Lucha Underground and calls him a b----. Brawl starts between LAX and Impact as security comes out to try and keep the two away from each other. LAX finally moves out of the ring and Cornette tells them to leave before they all get suspended.

- Backstage, Cornette announced next week it will be Impact and Low Ki to decide who will be the number one contender

- We see last week's segment where Laurel Van Ness told Grado she's from Canada, which isn't going to help keep him in the U.S. This week, Joseph Park tells Grado he just has to break the bad news to her. Laurel comes along, Grado instantly tells her the wedding is off. He says to be happy and it's just a chance at a new journey. Laurel takes a moment to herself and it looks like the insanity is back as she smudges makeup all over her face.

- Clips are shown of AAA TripleMania with Jeff Jarrette, Johnny Impact, Rosemary, DJ Z, Lashley, Moose, and others talking about the event. DZ Z talks about his injury and be able to come back and wrestle in front of such a large crowd. They talk about the gauntlet match and how Moose and Lashley were involved. Lashley wasn't too happy that was the match he was put it, but just said that's the wrestling business.

