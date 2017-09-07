- Above is a preview of the Sting and Undertaker collections that are running on the WWE Network this month.

- As noted, NXT will be running a live event on Saturday, October 28th in Omaha, Nebraska. They will also run live events that week in Iowa. They present a live event in Sioux City on Thursday, October 26th followed by a show the following night in Des Moines.

- Thanks to everyone that follows our Facebook page, which has grown to over 170,000 followers. Because of issues we're having with our old Facebook page, we have launched a new page at Facebook.com/WrestlingINCcom. Please give it a like and a follow using the buttons below:

- As noted, 2K Sports this week unveiled the final WWE 2K18 roster additions, which features 47 additional WWE Superstars. Added to the roster are: Aiden English, Alicia Fox, Batista, Big E, Billie Kay, Bo Dallas, Booker T, Charlotte Flair, Christian, Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, Darren Young, Enzo Amore, Epico Colon, Fandango, Goldust, Gran Metalik, Heath Slater, Jack Gallagher, Jake Roberts, JBL, Kassius Ohno, Kofi Kingston, No Way Jose, Noam Dar, Peyton Royce, Primo Colon, Rhyno, Rich Swann, R-Truth, RVD, Shane McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Stephanie McMahon, Steve Austin, Sting, Sycho Sid, Tatanka, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Brian Kendrick, Titus O'Neil, Trish Stratus, Tyler Breeze, Typhoon, Tyson Kidd, Ultimate Warrior and Xavier Woods.

You can check out screenshots and roster images below of the new additions that we posted this morning to our new Facebook page:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.