- Above is a preview for next Wednesday's Total Bellas episode with Brie Bella putting Daniel Bryan on a labor simulator so he can see what it's like to have a baby.

- The September 15th "Flashback Friday" programming on the WWE Network will focus on 20 years of Bill Goldberg while the September 22nd programming will be a Cruiserweight Classic Marathon and the September 29th programming will be a birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino. As noted, this week's "Flashback Friday" theme is 22 years of WCW Monday Nitro.

- WWE No Mercy opponents Roman Reigns and John Cena went back & forth on Twitter tonight, as seen below:

Guess some waters are off limits, or maybe I should learn to spell ?? #NoMercy — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 7, 2017

Bad things happen when you try to think John. No worries, just have someone film you power cleaning for the 5000th time! https://t.co/MUzeo1NGmI — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 8, 2017

You got me on this one Roman, should've played it safer. Next time I'll put my tweet in a padded vest to protect it. https://t.co/aNIvzEs90x — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 8, 2017

You must be asking people on twitter for insults ???? and aren't you a bit old to smack talk online??? See me at #Raw . https://t.co/7H96E8s9Sl — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 8, 2017

Sounds like a date ?? see you there sir, it's been working out quite well for you as of late. https://t.co/HGgxvE2hqy — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 8, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.