- Above is a preview for next Wednesday's Total Bellas episode with Brie Bella putting Daniel Bryan on a labor simulator so he can see what it's like to have a baby.
- WWE No Mercy opponents Roman Reigns and John Cena went back & forth on Twitter tonight, as seen below:
With #NFLKickoff here @WWERomanReigns here is UR #NoMercy @NFL @Patriots @WWE @espn #40andstillgoingstrong #DoYourJob #NeverGiveUp #EarnIt pic.twitter.com/LdiMpExhdk— John Cena (@JohnCena) September 7, 2017
Guess some waters are off limits, or maybe I should learn to spell ?? #NoMercy— John Cena (@JohnCena) September 7, 2017
Bad things happen when you try to think John. No worries, just have someone film you power cleaning for the 5000th time! https://t.co/MUzeo1NGmI— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 8, 2017
You got me on this one Roman, should've played it safer. Next time I'll put my tweet in a padded vest to protect it. https://t.co/aNIvzEs90x— John Cena (@JohnCena) September 8, 2017
You must be asking people on twitter for insults ???? and aren't you a bit old to smack talk online??? See me at #Raw . https://t.co/7H96E8s9Sl— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 8, 2017
Sounds like a date ?? see you there sir, it's been working out quite well for you as of late. https://t.co/HGgxvE2hqy— John Cena (@JohnCena) September 8, 2017
