Thanks to Pat Bailey for texting the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Rochester, New York:

Tye Dillinger defeated Kona Reeves. Big pop for Dillinger's surprise appearance

* Aliyah and Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne. Mandy actually looked pretty good in the ring, Ember was the most over in this match

* Johnny Gargano defeated Killian Dain. Gargano was awesome in the ring as usual but Dain put on a strong show and perfectly played the big man role

* Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami in a really good match. Itami went for the GTS but Black countered and hit Black Mass for the pin. Black was really over. Itami was busted open the hard way at one point

* Bobby Roode defeated The Velveteen Dream. Good in-ring work here. Roode was the most over tonight

* NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe retained over Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli. SAnitY has a presence that really works

* Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans. Cool moment where Lacey stopped and greeted her young daughter at ringside

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre retained over Andrade "Cien" Almas in an incredible match, top notch back & forth action here. Drew is a really strong champion for NXT

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.