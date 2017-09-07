- Above, Taya Valkyrie made her debut on tonight's episode of Impact. While Rosemary fought off Sienna and Taryn Terrell, Taya made her way to the ring. Initially looking to face Sienna, Taya turned her attention to Rosemary and took her out in the middle of the ring.

- Also on tonight's Impact, GFW covered Sexy Star injuring Rosemary at AAA's TripleMania event (full details here). They didn't have Rosemary speak about the incident, but just showed clips of what happened in the ring. Jeff Jarrett talked about how it was "tense" in the backstage area and showed clips of him yelling at AAA's locker room leader, La Parka, as Vampiro played the peacemaker. Sexy Star has since been stripped of her AAA title.

GFW Impact Results (9/7): GFW Championship Match, TripleMania Highlights, Knockouts Tag Team Action
See Also
GFW Impact Results (9/7): GFW Championship Match, TripleMania Highlights, Knockouts Tag Team Action

- On next week's Impact there will be two title matches, the first will be LAX defending the GFW Tag Titles against oVe. In the second match, X Division Champion, Sonjay Dutt, will face Trevor Lee in a Last Man Standing Match. Below GFW caught up with oVe to talk about their upcoming match, the tag team said it doesn't matter the location, they are going to take the titles.



Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles