- Above, Taya Valkyrie made her debut on tonight's episode of Impact. While Rosemary fought off Sienna and Taryn Terrell, Taya made her way to the ring. Initially looking to face Sienna, Taya turned her attention to Rosemary and took her out in the middle of the ring.

- On next week's Impact there will be two title matches, the first will be LAX defending the GFW Tag Titles against oVe. In the second match, X Division Champion, Sonjay Dutt, will face Trevor Lee in a Last Man Standing Match. Below GFW caught up with oVe to talk about their upcoming match, the tag team said it doesn't matter the location, they are going to take the titles.

