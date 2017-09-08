Global Force Wrestling Vice President of Production Kevin Sullivan took to Twitter to blast the Sports Illustrated report from earlier this week that stated that Anthem Sports was looking to sell GFW. According to the SI article, "GFW is hemorrhaging funds, and sources close to the situation have confirmed that Anthem is ready to withdraw itself from the wrestling industry and sell GFW."

Sullivan called the story "BS" and tweeted the following:








PWInsider reported that the discussion at this week's GFW meetings centered around the company's plans going forward. It was noted that there "was no inkling of plans to shut down or sell off the video library." The report added that that there has been no indication from the WWE front that there have been discussions to purchase the tape library.

Phil Lavrovsky contributed to this article.

