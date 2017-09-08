Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

As previously noted, former WWE RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks was a guest on Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast. Among many other things, Banks discussed her dream WrestleMania match, Ronda Rousey and her Four Horsewomen in WWE, and what the future holds for women's pro wrestling.

According to Banks, her professional goal is to one day main event WrestleMania. During the podcast, 'The Boss' indicated that she would like to share 'The Grandest Stage Of Them All' with the women she came up with in WWE: Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. On the subject of Bayley, Banks said she would love to face Bayley in a no time limit stipulated match.

"I would love to have the four-way with The Four Horsewomen." Banks said, "of course, Bayley. Just a regular match with her, but no time limit. It doesn't matter. I've got to beat her somehow."

With respect to The Four Horsewomen of the MMA world, Banks divulged that she has heard "rumblings" of Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen Survivor Series match, but Rousey, 'Mrs. Strong' Marina Shafir, Mae Young Classic Finalist Shayna Baszler, and Jessamyn 'The Gun' Duke need to get trained and get called up to the main roster if they want to take on sports entertainment's female fearsome foursome.

"I feel like I keep hearing rumblings of that too, which is cool. It's awesome, but we are The Four Horsewomen and they're just fans. Yeah, and if they wanted to fight us, they need to get in the back of the line like everybody else, get a contract, train down at the [WWE] Performance Center, get on NXT, and try to get called up [to the main roster] just like everybody else."

Although Banks praised Rousey as a professional athlete, the former Team B.A.D. member claimed 'Rowdy' will never be at her level in pro wrestling.

"She's an amazing athlete. She [has] changed the game." Banks said, "she'll never be [on Banks' level in the pro wrestling ring]."

While Banks does not know what the future holds for women's wrestling, Banks predicted that women's tag teams titles will be the next big move for the WWE's female performers.

"I think the sky's the limit. There'll definitely be tag team champions. I don't know. I honestly don't know. Anything that we want to happen will happen. I believe that." Banks continued, "I feel like that's the next big thing. We need it! We need something else to fight for than just the women's championship."

