- Above are highlights from yesterday's NJPW Road to Destruction show including Los Ingobernables vs. Chaos, Elgin vs. Suzuki, and Leo Tonga picking up Hanson of War Machine with ease.
ROH World Championship
Cody (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
ROH World Television Championship
Kushida (c) vs. Kenny King
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship
The Young Bucks and Adam Page (c) vs. The Kingdom or Bully Ray and The Briscoes
The Kingdom vs. Bully Ray and The Briscoes
Winners get ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title shot
Last Man Standing Match
Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young
Street Fight
Jay White vs. Punishment Martinez
September 22nd, at Death Before Dishonor, @JayWhiteNZ and @ROHPunishment face off in Las Vegas Street Fight! https://t.co/nS7RYNjJaI pic.twitter.com/t87J8j8E47— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 8, 2017
- At Death Before Dishonor XV, Minoru Suzuki will face Cody Rhodes for the ROH World Championship and it will be his first match in the U.S. in 25 years. Suzuki recently spoke with NJPW about the G1 tournament, how there are too many champions, and fans giving praise to wrestlers who lose a match.
"Look, New Japan, and New Japan fans, you're full of BS admiration and fake praise," Suzuki said. "You see a guy who just lost in the ring, getting a round of applause. 'Oh wow, great match, clap, clap, clap.' Patting losers on the back, acting emotional. What a load of crap! It's the winners that make headlines. It's the winners you end up talking about. Don't be hypocritical. Don't pretend I'm wrong. I'm right! Everybody's special? Everybody's great? Don't make me laugh. In a dog eat dog world, what marks you out as special? It's simple. Winning. That's it."
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.