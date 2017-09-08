- Above are highlights from yesterday's NJPW Road to Destruction show including Los Ingobernables vs. Chaos, Elgin vs. Suzuki, and Leo Tonga picking up Hanson of War Machine with ease.

- Ring of Honor announced Jay White will take on Punishment Martinez in a Street Fight at the Death Before Dishonor XV PPV on September 22 in Las Vegas. Below is the updated card for the event.

ROH World Championship

Cody (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

ROH World Television Championship

Kushida (c) vs. Kenny King

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks and Adam Page (c) vs. The Kingdom or Bully Ray and The Briscoes

The Kingdom vs. Bully Ray and The Briscoes

Winners get ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title shot

Last Man Standing Match

Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young

Street Fight

Jay White vs. Punishment Martinez

See Also Okada On Possibility Of Signing With WWE And Other Post-NJPW Career Options

- At Death Before Dishonor XV, Minoru Suzuki will face Cody Rhodes for the ROH World Championship and it will be his first match in the U.S. in 25 years. Suzuki recently spoke with NJPW about the G1 tournament, how there are too many champions, and fans giving praise to wrestlers who lose a match.

"Look, New Japan, and New Japan fans, you're full of BS admiration and fake praise," Suzuki said. "You see a guy who just lost in the ring, getting a round of applause. 'Oh wow, great match, clap, clap, clap.' Patting losers on the back, acting emotional. What a load of crap! It's the winners that make headlines. It's the winners you end up talking about. Don't be hypocritical. Don't pretend I'm wrong. I'm right! Everybody's special? Everybody's great? Don't make me laugh. In a dog eat dog world, what marks you out as special? It's simple. Winning. That's it."

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.