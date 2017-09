Samoa Joe is slated to return to action at the end of October, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Joe has been out of action since late August after suffering a knee injury during a match with John Cena at a WWE live event. Joe was scheduled to wrestle Cena on RAW on August 28th, however the match was dropped.

Joe last wrestled on the post-SummerSlam edition of RAW on August 21st. Joe teamed with the Miz on the show in a losing effort to John Cena and Roman Reigns.

