As noted, Finn Balor recently spoke with Al Arabiya English. During the interview, Balor revealed that fellow Bullet Club member Karl Anderson thought that the Demon gimmick would flop when he proposed it in Japan.
"Obviously this didn't happen. That the whole Demon character was designed for people to hate me more, and to be scared of me, and it kind of backfired in the sense that people kind of like it now."
Anderson replied on Twitter, admitting that he was "completely wrong."
"Friends can be honest with each other, that's a good thing," Anderson wrote. "Also, I was.. Uhhhhh... Obviously completely wrong."
