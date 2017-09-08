Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

The Mae Young Classic is apparently a big hit on the WWE Network. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the eight episodes of the tournament were the eight most watched episodes of the week, despite the fact that four of the episodes were released last week.

Below are the top ten most watched shows on the WWE Network for the week:

1. Mae Young Classic episode five

2. MYC episode six

3. MYC episode seven

4. MYC episode eight

5. MYC episode four

6. MYC episode three

7. MYC episode one

8. MYC episode two

9. 205 Live from 9/5

10. SummerSlam 2017

The finals of the Mae Young Classic take place on Tuesday, September 12th and will feature Shayna Baszler battling Kairi Sane. We will have live coverage of the finals this coming Tuesday.

