Demetrious Johnson will not be defending the UFC flyweight championship against Ray Borg at UFC 215 this Saturday, MMAFighting.com has confirmed.

Borg had to withdrawal from the UFC 215 main event due to illness. The show, which is tomorrow night from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, will now be headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC women's bantamweight championship.

"It wasn't weight related," Borg's nutritionist Dr. Michelle Ingels of Perfecting Athletes told MMAFighting.com . "Ray has been getting progressively more sick each day this week and still wanted to fight so badly that he put on a game face and went to all of his fight week obligations.

"However, prior to beginning the bulk of his weight cut the UFC doctor examined Borg and concluded that he was too ill to fight this week and needed time to rest and get better."

As of Thursday, Borg told MMAFighting.com he had eight more pounds to cut before Friday morning's weigh-in. The plan is to re-book the flyweight title fight as soon as possible.

While Johnson has yet to comment, his coach, Matt Hume, stated the following on Facebook:

"We are beyond disappointed that we won't be able to accomplish the goal this Saturday, but the end result is inevitable," Hume wrote. "We will refocus and show the world the greatest Mixed Martial Artist that ever existed. To be continued…"

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.