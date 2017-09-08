- WWE posted the video above of The Rock reciting The Pledge of Allegiance on RAW in May of 2011, which you can watch in the video above.
"WWE is proud to continue our partnership with the V Foundation in support of Connor's Cure around Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month," said Stephanie McMahon. "Raising awareness and funds to help find a cure for pediatric cancer is imperative, and we are honored to once again join the V Foundation and Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh to fight this terrible disease."
You can get more information at jimmyv.org.
- The horror film It opens today. Chris Jericho posted the image below on his Instagram regarding the movie, playing off of his catchphrase:
