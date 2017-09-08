- WWE posted the video above of The Rock reciting The Pledge of Allegiance on RAW in May of 2011, which you can watch in the video above.

- The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, is observing Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month this September. Since its inception, the V Foundation has awarded more than $25 million in pediatric cancer research grants. The V Foundation has also teamed up with WWE and is in the second year of a multi-year partnership with Connor's Cure. Connor's Cure has raised more than $2 million to support pediatric cancer research at institutions nationwide. In addition, funding will continue to support the research taking place at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

"WWE is proud to continue our partnership with the V Foundation in support of Connor's Cure around Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month," said Stephanie McMahon. "Raising awareness and funds to help find a cure for pediatric cancer is imperative, and we are honored to once again join the V Foundation and Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh to fight this terrible disease."

You can get more information at jimmyv.org.

- Just a reminder that because of issues we're having with our old Facebook page, which has reached over 173,000 followers, we have launched a new page at Facebook.com/WrestlingINCcom. Please give it a like and a follow using the buttons below:

See Also Chris Jericho Says Roman Reigns Might Be The Best Wrestler In WWE

- The horror film It opens today. Chris Jericho posted the image below on his Instagram regarding the movie, playing off of his catchphrase:

I heard this movie was TERRIFYING. Can't wait to see #IT! @stephenking (graphic by @lunaticlina ) A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.