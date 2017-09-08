- Above are seven things you didn't know about the World Heavyweight Championship. The video includes: The first WWE WHC reign was awarded to Triple H by Eric Bischoff, Triple H held the title on five occasions for 616 days, which is the longest for combined reigns, and more.
- As Hurricane Irma approaches, WWE SmackDown Ring Announcer, Greg Hamilton, kept fans up to date as he (along with Byron Saxton, Mike Rome, and Dasha Fuentes) left Florida to catch their flights for Raw and SmackDown in Atlanta. He took three videos: one before leaving, another on the road, and the last when they made it to their destination.
