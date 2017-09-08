- Above, Stephanie McMahon spoke about how Mae Young would be proud of the tournament and the finals between Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler. Below, Triple H talked about the high expectations he had coming in and how they were surpassed, how the tournament will give women that "pot of gold" that the men have had for awhile, and his thoughts on the upcoming finals between Baszler and Sane.

- WWE asked fans: "Who do you think will win the inaugural Mae Young Classic?" Currently, Kairi Sane is leading over Shayna Baszler with 72% of the vote. The two will face off at the live finals this Tuesday at 10pm ET on the WWE Network.

- WWE announced there will be a Mae Young Classic Red Carpet beginning at 6pm ET on Tuesday via WWE's Facebook page. In the statement, WWE reveals some of the names expected to be there.

"Among those expected to appear on the carpet and speak to members of the media are former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey, former Team USA soccer star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo, WWE COO Triple H, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, The Bella Twins, Charlotte Flair and Bayley. Cast members of the hit Netflix series, "GLOW," will also be on hand Tuesday for one of the most pivotal nights in the history of women's wrestling."

The @WWE #MaeYoungClassic RED CARPET will be LIVE on Facebook before the finals THIS TUESDAY at 6 PM ET! https://t.co/cn1W20k54R pic.twitter.com/fnN8ePzPGP — Mae Young Classic (@MaeYoungClassic) September 8, 2017

