- Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles in this year's WWE Madden tournament, but Styles wanted a rematch on the Xbox, a system he's more familiar with. The rematch goes down on Sunday, September 10. Above, Styles says he won't break any controllers this time around and will fully accept defeat if he does lose this time around. Below, Seth Rollins says he's laser-focused and will rely on heart to get the victory with his Chicago Bears.

- WWE posted a "Tale of the Tape" for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman before they face off at No Mercy on September 24. It includes height, weight, signature moves, notable victories/accomplishments, and each of their paths of destruction. You can check it out by clicking here.

-Yesterday, Ric Flair announced he would be parting ways with his former management team, Melinda Morris Zanoni and Legacy Talent Entertainment, LLC. Today, he announced his new team is Get Engaged Media. Flair worked previously with the group to create a campaign about Flair going sneaker shopping at Stadium Goods in New York City, which you can see below.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.