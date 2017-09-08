Triple H stated on the second episode of The World According To Wrestling podcast this week that the World of Sport revival in the U.K. late last year slightly affected their plans for a U.K. division. A World of Sport special aired last December on ITV, which is the #2 network in the U.K. WWE followed by holding the United Kingdom Championship Tournament this past January.

"Did it change our timing a little bit because of when they positioned their show? Yeah, but we are talking by maybe months or something not speeding up the process in terms of getting it done," Triple H said. "We've been working on this for a long time. Any other show aside, if they are successful I'm happy for them. And, at the end of the day, it all helps the industry so we just do what we do. And I think we do it better than anyone else on the planet."

World of Sport announced a partnership with Anthem last March to bring the series back to ITV, with an initial commission for a 10-part series. They were scheduled to tape television last May, but the tapings were cancelled and never rescheduled.

Triple H had stated in the past that the goal for the division was to create a weekly show in the U.K. WWE taped shows for the U.K. division last May, however have not held another taping since.

Revolution Pro Wrestling founder Andy Quildan was also interviewed on the podcast and was asked about WWE moving in on the British scene.

"Worrying about what everyone else is doing and trying to get into pretend wrestling wars with people is just ridiculous," Quildan said. "The fact of the matter is if WWE want to come over and takeover UK wrestling, they're going to do it. It is what it is. Let's continue to do what we do in the highest level possible.

"I can see people's mentality with 'they're trying to take over British wrestling' and my argument is if you look at for example theatre, look at the West End. How many different theatrical productions are going on in the West End every single night. All at the same time. All competing with one another… I'm not phased by it. It's a very interesting time and certainly a lot of stuff's changing but at the same time it's nice for British wrestling not to be an afterthought for once."

