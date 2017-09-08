- Cathy Kelley's latest video above looks at Charlotte Flair calling out Ronda Rousey at the Mae Young Classic. This Tuesday's finals feature Rousey's Four Horsewomen partner, Shayna Baszler, battling Kairi Sane in the finals. As noted, Rousey will be at the finals this Tuesday. There will also be a Mae Young Classic Red Carpet event beginning at 6pm ET on Tuesday via WWE's Facebook page.

- Enterprise Pub has a story here about Akira Tozawa, Apollo Crews, Kalisto and Titus O'Neil visiting the Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch in Washington County, Nebraska earlier this week.

Nikki Bella On The John Cena - Roman Reigns Promo On WWE RAW, Misconceptions About Cena
See Also
Nikki Bella On The John Cena - Roman Reigns Promo On WWE RAW, Misconceptions About Cena

- WWE.com has a photo gallery of 30 never-before-seen photos of Nikki Bella. You can check out one of the photos below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles