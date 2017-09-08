- Cathy Kelley's latest video above looks at Charlotte Flair calling out Ronda Rousey at the Mae Young Classic. This Tuesday's finals feature Rousey's Four Horsewomen partner, Shayna Baszler, battling Kairi Sane in the finals. As noted, Rousey will be at the finals this Tuesday. There will also be a Mae Young Classic Red Carpet event beginning at 6pm ET on Tuesday via WWE's Facebook page.

- WWE.com has a photo gallery of 30 never-before-seen photos of Nikki Bella. You can check out one of the photos below:

You can FINALLY look (but you still can't touch) these never-before-seen shots of @thenikkibella! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 7, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

