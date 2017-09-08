- Above, Daniel Bryan continued his fan Q&A (first part here) and answered questions about if he'll grow his beard long ago like before (Bryan said he won't), his closest friend on the WWE roster (Brian Kendrick was named first, followed by Kane, John Cena, Cesaro, Seth Rollins, and others). Bryan also talked about who in wrestling he looked up to when he was younger.

"I have to say Dean Malenko was my absolute favorite," Bryan said. "He was the guy I watched and was like 'wow.' Because I wasn't the most athletic guy in high school, so I saw Rey Mysterio and he was 5'3" and he was doing all of these crazy things. And I would say "Wow! That's amazing!" but I could never do any of those things. I saw Dean, and he was like 5'7" and I saw the style he worked, I loved the submission stuff and he was so good at it."

- With the Raw brand headed to New Zealand and Australia, and SmackDown going to Hawaii, China, and Japan next week, there are no weekend shows for the main roster. As noted, NXT's shows in Florida have been postponed due to the hurricane, but they are having two shows this weekend in St. Catharines and Toronto, Canada.

- Jack Gallagher was recently married to European-based indie wrestler, Clara "Alexis Rose" Sinclare. Yesterday, Sinclare posted a photo of the couple tying the knot, congratulations to the both of them!

I do x #happy #firstkiss #marriage #wedding #bride #groom #love #ido #Brinsopcourt A post shared by Clara Sinclare (@clara_sinclare) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

