- Matt Hardy posted the video above on his YouTube channel in full "Broken" mode. In it, Hardy asks fans to feed him their emotion and energy. He finishes the video by yelling "Feed Me Your Energy!" several times before saying, "Get Woke. Stay Woke."

- For today only, WWEShop.com has markdowns on select t-shirts and championship belts. Some exclusions apply, including select new arrivals, Schamberger art t-shirts, clearance, preorders and backorders. There is no code needed, just use this link.

- Stephanie Dinsmore played Dolph Ziggler's Miss Elizabeth on SmackDown Live this past Tuesday night. Stephanie is married to former WWE star Nick "Eugene" Dinsmore. She posted the following on Instagram regarding her appearance:

