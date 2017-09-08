- Above is unseen footage from the John Cena vs. Jason Jordan match on Monday's RAW.

- The latest round of WWE Retro action figures are now available exclusively at Walmart stores. You can check out the figures below:

Bring some old-school ATTITUDE to your @WWE action figure collection with the latest WWE Retro series, available only at @Walmart! pic.twitter.com/Xf5Qupgvhh — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2017

- Below is the latest training video from WWE cruiserweight Mustafa Ali:

