- Above is unseen footage from the John Cena vs. Jason Jordan match on Monday's RAW.
Bring some old-school ATTITUDE to your @WWE action figure collection with the latest WWE Retro series, available only at @Walmart! pic.twitter.com/Xf5Qupgvhh— WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2017
- Below is the latest training video from WWE cruiserweight Mustafa Ali:
Doin' dem lucha things with @GringoLocoOG. Silence the doubters by making some noise. pic.twitter.com/anjF63iWPy— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) September 8, 2017
