- Above is more video from the recent WWE NXT Combine featuring Bianca Belair, Otis Dozovic, Ember Moon, Tino Sabbatelli and others in action at the WWE Performance Center.
- R-Truth continues to work on his next hip-hop EP. He tweeted the following video from the studio with producer J-Trx and group Mannish Mania:
Myself, @JTRX44 , and @Mannishmaniafan " Endurance " pic.twitter.com/dJxTe5xBKJ— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) September 8, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.