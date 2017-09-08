Thanks to Aaron Schroeder for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in St. Catharine's, Ontario:
* Ember Moon defeated Nikki Cross
* NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY retained over Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss
* Aliyah and Lacey Evans defeated Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne
* Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami
* Tye Dillinger defeated The Velveteen Dream. Tye received a huge hometown pop and chant, and cut a cool promo for the crowd
* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre retained over Bobby Roode and Andrade "Cien" Almas
