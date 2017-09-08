Thanks to Aaron Schroeder for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in St. Catharine's, Ontario:

Johnny Gargano defeated Killian Dain. Fans chanted "shave your back" at Dain

* Ember Moon defeated Nikki Cross

* NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY retained over Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

* Aliyah and Lacey Evans defeated Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne

* Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami

* Tye Dillinger defeated The Velveteen Dream. Tye received a huge hometown pop and chant, and cut a cool promo for the crowd

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre retained over Bobby Roode and Andrade "Cien" Almas

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.