- Above is a new video from Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella with their reactions to Wednesday's Total Bellas season two premiere.

- The Rock just wrapped week 3 of filming for the "Skyscraper" movie that comes out on July 23rd, 2018 and he called it the "most physically and emotionally daunting role" of his career. He wrote the following on Instagram:

Survival.

WEEK 3 complete of our hostage action thriller #SkyscraperMovie.

The most physically and emotionally daunting role of my career. Grateful to push the limits.

The Academy Award winning master Robert Elswit ("There Will Be Blood") operating the camera.

A challenging film. A talented crew.

#Week3 #Survival #SkyscraperMovie SUMMER 2018

