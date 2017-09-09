- Above is alternate footage from Monday's WWE Intercontinental Title match on RAW, which saw The Miz retain over Jeff Hardy.
"Charly Caruso recaps the historic Mae Young Classic, featuring an exclusive Six-Woman Tag Team Match involving the MYC's top competitors!"
- Below is video of Charlotte Flair's recent visit to Shenzhen, China to announce the debut of the WWE Network there:
#WWEShenzhen AND @WWENetwork arriving in China? This calls for a QUEEN to arrive! @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/vp2Yaw91t8— WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2017
