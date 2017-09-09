- Above is behind-the-scenes video from Nikki Bella's recent workout on ClevverTV's "Get Jacked" show with hosts Lily & Jarrett.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya has her new column for The Calgary Sun now online at this link , discussing 25 things fans may not know about her. 20 through 25 reads like this:

20. I used to sell Kirby vacuums when I was seventeen. I sold one vacuum to my grandfather who bought it out of sympathy and I had the job for a week. It was the worst job I ever had! 21. WWE legends Sensational Sherri and Miss Elizabeth were both at my house when I was a kid. I was star struck by them! 22. When I was growing up, I went trick or treating with Bray Wyatt. He dressed up as Batman. 23. I have a major fear of spiders. 24. If I had one last meal, it would be a plate of my Aunt Georgia's chocolate chip cookies. They're the best in the world. 25. If I could go back in time for one day it would be on a Sunday at the Hart House in Calgary during one of my Grandfather's famous Sunday dinners. Those dinners with my whole family together were so special. Family is everything.

- We noted before how Nia Jax was participating in a fashion show at theCURVYCon in New York City this weekend. Yahoo has a brief article on the fashion show, noting that Nia walked the runway "while wearing a navy blue-and-white top with blue jeans and a cranberry-colored hat, and also a black, lace top with a black bra underneath."

The Rock took to Twitter and tweeted the following props on his cousin Nia:

Proud of my cuz Lina's growth in and out of the @WWE. An opportunity to help influence a generation. #BodyPositive https://t.co/reLKh0LSTi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 9, 2017

