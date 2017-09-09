As No Mercy draws closer (updated card here) let's take a look at the WWE Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman. During the Fatal 4-Way at SummerSlam, fans reacted the most to Lesnar and Strowman, so when they now wrestle in this highly anticipated match-up, who do you think will win?

Braun Strowman Says He'll Take The WWE Universal Title From Brock Lesnar With 'No Mercy'
Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the winner and top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

