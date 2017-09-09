- In last week's Women of Honor video, Brandi made her debut for the company by teaming up with Sumie Sakai to take on Mandy Leon and Jenny Rose. Leon was able to lock in Havana Dreams (Standing Muta Lock) on Brandi, forcing the ref to call the match when Brandi didn't respond.

- ROH announced "The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuckie T will take on "The Villain" Marty Scurll at the the September 22 Death Before Dishonor PPV. Below is the updated card.

ROH World Championship
Cody (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

ROH World Television Championship
Kushida (c) vs. Kenny King

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship
The Young Bucks and Adam Page (c) vs. The Kingdom or Bully Ray and The Briscoes

The Kingdom vs. Bully Ray and The Briscoes
Winners get ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title shot

Last Man Standing Match
Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young

Street Fight
Jay White vs. Punishment Martinez

"The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuckie T vs. "The Villain" Marty Scurll

- On October 28, ROH will be going to the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan where they will debut the Soaring Eagle Cup. The tournament will be a one night, 8-man event. ROH confirmed that Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle, and Christopher Daniels will be in the tournament with more names announced in the coming weeks.


