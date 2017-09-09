- Above is a look at the upcoming September Collections on the WWE Network. The group includes: Edge: You Think You Know Me, Batista Unleashed, Undertaker: Dawn of The Deadman, The New Day: Feel the Positive, Sting: The Icon Defined, and Trish and Lita: Evolutionary.
Now that we think about it, it IS quite intriguing how much @WWE_MandyRose favors @trishstratuscom! Hmmm...?? pic.twitter.com/rCj4KbO3NY— Mandy Rose Garden (@MandyRoseGarden) September 8, 2017
Ha! I actually thought that was me! I was wondering when I wore that outfit lol. Wow @WWE_MandyRose ?? https://t.co/hzhVFPOeQn— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) September 8, 2017
Haha! Crazy right! Love it ???????????????????? #myInspiration https://t.co/aJBNgJAj3b— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) September 8, 2017
when you & @trishstratuscom took a pic together, at first I thought it was early 2000's Trish standing beside current Trish lol pic.twitter.com/qZeK0dGYwa— michael (@HellcatPerez) September 8, 2017
- Matt Hardy gave fans another "Matt Fact" about how how his daily ritual begins at home in his personal gym. As you can see, the gym has an "extreme" vibe to it with the neon green and purple everything, along with personalized logos on each of the dumbbells.
MATT FACT— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 9, 2017
Matt has a daily ritual at home that begins in his personal gym pic.twitter.com/ibyDdyS4z0
