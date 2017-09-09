- Above is a look at the upcoming September Collections on the WWE Network. The group includes: Edge: You Think You Know Me, Batista Unleashed, Undertaker: Dawn of The Deadman, The New Day: Feel the Positive, Sting: The Icon Defined, and Trish and Lita: Evolutionary.

While at a NXT Live Event in Rochester, New York, Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne took a photo together backstage, but fans noticed Mandy was looking very much like WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. A fan on Twitter showed Trish the photo and Trish responded that she thought it was her in the picture at first. Mandy replied saying Trish was her inspiration and another individual posted a photo of the two Superstars together.

#MaeYoungClassic competitor, @vanessabornewwe makes her #NXTRoadTrip debut alongside @mandysacs in #NXTRochester! A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Sep 7, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Now that we think about it, it IS quite intriguing how much @WWE_MandyRose favors @trishstratuscom! Hmmm...?? pic.twitter.com/rCj4KbO3NY — Mandy Rose Garden (@MandyRoseGarden) September 8, 2017

Ha! I actually thought that was me! I was wondering when I wore that outfit lol. Wow @WWE_MandyRose ?? https://t.co/hzhVFPOeQn — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) September 8, 2017

when you & @trishstratuscom took a pic together, at first I thought it was early 2000's Trish standing beside current Trish lol pic.twitter.com/qZeK0dGYwa — michael (@HellcatPerez) September 8, 2017

- Matt Hardy gave fans another "Matt Fact" about how how his daily ritual begins at home in his personal gym. As you can see, the gym has an "extreme" vibe to it with the neon green and purple everything, along with personalized logos on each of the dumbbells.

MATT FACT



Matt has a daily ritual at home that begins in his personal gym pic.twitter.com/ibyDdyS4z0 — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 9, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.