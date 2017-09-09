- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring times when guest referees got destroyed in a match. The group includes Vince McMahon eating a Superman punch from Roman Reigns, Steve Austin stunning Randy Orton, Edge spearing Eric Bischoff, and others.

Sheamus spoke about both his and Cesaro's earlier gimmicks, which included Cesaro's yodeling gimmick, which you can see below.

"Let's talk about Cesaro's rugby career," Sheamus said. "He had a 'top rugby career' when he came to WWE, he even used to do the whole tape around the legs. He was a fake rugby player, know why? Because William Regal [ex-WWE wrestler now working on development] thought, 'er, rugby players are tough.' Then [Cesaro] yodeled for a while, remember that? In fairness, I had balls in my beard, silver balls."

See Also The Usos Reveal Past Incident With Shelton Benjamin And Charlie Hass

- Eric Bischoff was asked on Twitter if he had thought about buying GFW. His response, "Not in the market for a clown car at the moment!" Bischoff worked in TNA from 2010 until 2014.

@EBischoff Are you going to buy @IMPACTWRESTLING and make pro wrestling great again? — Jon Williams (@jcsww) September 7, 2017

Not in the market for a clown car at the moment! https://t.co/JpZ7Hc1Hbg — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) September 7, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.