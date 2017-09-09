- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring times when guest referees got destroyed in a match. The group includes Vince McMahon eating a Superman punch from Roman Reigns, Steve Austin stunning Randy Orton, Edge spearing Eric Bischoff, and others.
"Let's talk about Cesaro's rugby career," Sheamus said. "He had a 'top rugby career' when he came to WWE, he even used to do the whole tape around the legs. He was a fake rugby player, know why? Because William Regal [ex-WWE wrestler now working on development] thought, 'er, rugby players are tough.' Then [Cesaro] yodeled for a while, remember that? In fairness, I had balls in my beard, silver balls."
- Eric Bischoff was asked on Twitter if he had thought about buying GFW. His response, "Not in the market for a clown car at the moment!" Bischoff worked in TNA from 2010 until 2014.
@EBischoff Are you going to buy @IMPACTWRESTLING and make pro wrestling great again?— Jon Williams (@jcsww) September 7, 2017
Not in the market for a clown car at the moment! https://t.co/JpZ7Hc1Hbg— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) September 7, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.