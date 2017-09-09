Source: The Peter Borough Examiner

Bobby Roode spoke with The Peter Borough Examiner on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"To be honest, when I was with TNA, I just didn't have the drive any more, I didn't have the passion. It was unfamiliar territory to me, because I've always loved the business and I've always been passionate about it. It was the first thing that I thought of when I woke up, last thing I thought about when I went to bed. I just didn't have that any more."

Seeing friends (like Samoa Joe) flourishing in NXT and the draw to go there:

"It was very intriguing to me. Honestly, I didn't want to do anything else with my life. I knew that I still had a lot of really good years left in this business. I really wanted to get the opportunity to come to WWE. NXT was presented to me and I was very excited about the opportunity that was given."

His entrance at NXT TakeOver: Toronto with a choir backing him up:

"It was fun. That was one of my favorite ones actually, the one with the choir. I think it was 80, 84 people in the choir and just coming up from underneath the stage. Being in my hometown, of course, at the Air Canada Centre, that was probably my most memorable entrance by far."

