- Above is a collage of photos of Naomi, Nikki Bella, and Alexa Bliss in New York City's Chinatown. This was a WWE photo shoot done on SummerSlam weekend.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is Buy 2 T-shirts and get one for $1. There is no code needed, just click here to receive the discount . The sale ends on September 10 at 11:59pm PT.

- Last week on 205 Live, Drew Gulak attempted to do a Power Point presentation that was eventually interrupted by Akira Tozawa. Microsoft Office's Twitter account responded to him, wondering what was on the next slide and posted a photo with a wrestling joke in it.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.