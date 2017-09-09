- Above is a collage of photos of Naomi, Nikki Bella, and Alexa Bliss in New York City's Chinatown. This was a WWE photo shoot done on SummerSlam weekend.
- Last week on 205 Live, Drew Gulak attempted to do a Power Point presentation that was eventually interrupted by Akira Tozawa. Microsoft Office's Twitter account responded to him, wondering what was on the next slide and posted a photo with a wrestling joke in it.
"I have prepared something concise and fun...a PowerPoint presentation!" - @DrewGulak #205Live pic.twitter.com/vbqPsAJcle— WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2017
.@DrewGulak What's slide 3, Captain?! pic.twitter.com/ixppoVsJtZ— Microsoft Office (@Office) September 8, 2017
