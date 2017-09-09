The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. TJP, The Brian Kendrick, Lince Dorado and Mustafa Ali make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Kendrick and Dorado start the match. They lock up. Kendrick chops Dorado. Dorado chops Kendrick. Dorado hits an Insiguri on Kendrick. Dorado hits a modified head-scissors on Kendrick. Dorado dropkicks Kendrick before pinning him for a two count. Ali tags in. Dorado and Ali hit a Double Russian Side Sweep on Kendrick. Ali pins Kendrick for a two count. Kendrick drives his knee into Kendrick. Kendrick backs Ali into the corner. TJP tags in. TJP stomps Ali several times. TJP connects with an uppercut to Kendrick. Ali eventually ducks a clothesline attempt from TJP. Ali hits a hurricanruna on TJP. Dorado is tagged back in. Ali and Dorado slam TJP to the mat. Kendrick tags in. Ali and Dorado hit a flapjack on Kendrick. Dorado launches Ali into a double dropkick to Kendrick and TJP. TJP is tagged in. Ali hits a snapmare on Kendrick. Ali briefly locks in a headlock on Kendrick, Kendrick hits a modified jawbreaker on Ali. Ali kicks Kendrick. TJP clotheslines Kendrick from the apron. Kendrick pins Ali for a two count. TJP is tagged in. TJP hits a Senton into the ring before pinning Kendrick for a two count. Kendrick is tagged back in. Kendrick hits a double under-hook suplex. Kendrick pins Ali for a two count. TJP tags back in. Ali strikes TJP. Ali connects with a boot to the face of Kendrick. Kendrick pulls Dorado off the apron before Ali can tag him. TJP sends Ali into the corner. Kendrick goes up to the apron and attempts to clothesline Ali, Ali connects with a superkick to him. Dorado is tagged in. Dorado hits a backdrop on TJP. Dorado hits a modified facebuster on TJP. Dorado dropkicks TJP before hitting a snapmare on him as well. Dorado hits a moonsault from off the top rope on TJP. Dorado pins TJP for a two count. Ali tags in. Dorado hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Kendrick. Ali hits a neck-breaker on TJP. Ali ascends the turnbuckle. Ali hits an Inverted 450 Splash on TJP. Ali pins TJP for the win.

Winner: Lince Dorado & Mustafa Ali

A recap of John Cena's debut match against Kurt Angle from SmackDown (in 2002) is shown.

A recap of John Cena defeating Jason Jordan from RAW is shown followed by a recap of the verbal confrontation between Roman Reigns and John Cena.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring The Miz defeating Jeff Hardy to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

Elias is introduced in the ring. Elias bashes Omaha in the form of a song. Kalisto makes his entrance.

Kalisto vs. Elias

Elias backs Kalisto into the corner. Kalisto kicks Elias several times. Elias drives his hip into Kalisto. Elias throws Kalisto across the ring. Elias sends Kalisto toward the ropes, Kalisto goes to the apron. Kalisto kicks Elias in the face. Kalisto hits a cross-body on Elias from off the top rope. Kalisto sends Elias to the apron. Kalisto connects with a kick to Elias. Kalisto hits a springboard moonsault on Elias from off the top rope to the outside as we head into a commercial break.

Elias runs towards Kalisto as we return from the commercial break. Kalisto sends Elias into the turnbuckle. Kalisto hits a moonsault from off the top rope on Elias. Kalisto pins Elias for a two count. Kalisto goes for Salida Del Sol, Elias reverses it. Elias hits Drift Away on Kalisto. Elias pins Kalisto for the win.

Winner: Elias

A recap is shown of the feud between Braun Strowman and Big Show.

A recap of Braun Strowman defeating Big Show in a Cage Match from RAW is shown featuring Strowman sending Show through the Cage after the match to close the show.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.