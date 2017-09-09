- The video above shows multiple angles of Braun Strowman putting Big Show through a portion of the steel cage on this week's episode of Raw.

- As noted, Tye Dillinger returned to his hometown at an NXT Live event in St. Catharines, defeating The Velveteen Dream. Dillinger spoke about returning home and his upcoming U.S. Championship Match against AJ Styles this Tuesday.

"No doubt will Tuesday be the biggest match of my career," Dillinger said. "AJ Styles - in my opinion - is pound-for-pound the best we have, on this planet. And the United States Championship, the stakes don't get much higher."

- On his Instagram, Jeff Hardy has posted photos of the work he does on his yard, but earlier today he showed an aerial view of his latest completed work. Along with some faces, Hardy put "Obsolete" in the middle of his giant design.

MyBackYardIs. .((Obsolete)) A post shared by #BrotherNero DELETED (@jeffhardybrand) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

? . . ? A post shared by #BrotherNero DELETED (@jeffhardybrand) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.