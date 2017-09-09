- The video above shows multiple angles of Braun Strowman putting Big Show through a portion of the steel cage on this week's episode of Raw.
"No doubt will Tuesday be the biggest match of my career," Dillinger said. "AJ Styles - in my opinion - is pound-for-pound the best we have, on this planet. And the United States Championship, the stakes don't get much higher."
ICYMI: @WWEDillinger talks returning home & his opportunity at the #USTitle on #SDLive with @VicJosephWWE from Niagara Falls! @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Yz4yYGeF0j— WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2017
- On his Instagram, Jeff Hardy has posted photos of the work he does on his yard, but earlier today he showed an aerial view of his latest completed work. Along with some faces, Hardy put "Obsolete" in the middle of his giant design.
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.