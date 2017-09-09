ROH star Marty Scurll was the latest guest on Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360. You can check out the episode in the video above or download the podcast version at this link. They sent us these highlights:

"What I found really funny is that people assume that Japanese wrestling is nonsense, strong style but the crowd actually is more so into the gaga. They just have to come out to the ring with the big stuff. They love that stuff. And I am like 'God, I am actually doing less stuff here in Japan than I would do in the states.'"

The Bullet Club - Hot Topic Deal:

"The stuff at Hot Topic has been going really well and every week our T-Shirts have been in the top five. But now it's got to the point because we have our shirts in there (Hot Topic) and we are promoting and pushing these shirts (at events). Now we send our fans to Hot Topic looking for the Bullet Club shirts."

Possible pop-op Bullet Club shops:

"I said to the boys a while ago, there's a lot of a clever brands these days especially gym wear types of brands; that do these kinds of pop-up shops. Just pop-up a shop for a day in a big city and sell their stuff. I said we should go around the country doing a Bullet Club one. Like a Bullet Club meet and greet almost. It's a possibility maybe I'll talk to Hot Topic about it and see what they say."

What inspired him to do the Villain character:

"I used to organize kind of a big entrance... you know like at Wrestlemania, the guys would have different gimmicks for entrances. There was an album cover I saw one day with this plague doctor, and I thought it was cool. So I dressed up as a plague doctor. It was completely out of nowhere, it was a lot of stuff I risked. It was the doctors [who] were used back then as the black plague, they would wear these masks and a nose to cover up the smell. Dressing up as the plague doctor was only supposed to be a one-time thing."

What is next for him:

"I think in recent years to be successful in wrestling, and make tons of money. These days it's a big part of me is to captivate and exhilarate an audience... just trying to make wrestling fun again.

