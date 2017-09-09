- Above, NXT Stars were asked about their childhood wrestling crushes. Liv Morgan and Jessica Elaban both said they had crushes on John Cena. Roderick Strong picked Molly Holly, while Montez Ford of the Street Profits said his was Mae Young and Fabulous Moolah, mainly because of their flashy jackets.
- Ric and Charlotte Flair's book, "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte" is coming out on September 19. Charlotte tweeted out a few book tour dates for later this month in New Jersey, Florida, and Idaho.
Pre-Order Now! Coming SOON September 19, 2017https://t.co/aEmH1m3lGC pic.twitter.com/vB7EhXmQjc— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 9, 2017
