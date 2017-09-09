- Above is the Road to the WWE Madden Finals Rematch video between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins. Yesterday, both competitors cut promos about the upcoming game, which you can see here. The video for the finals will drop tomorrow.

- WWE posted a gallery of Superstars in their first WWE match. The collection includes: John Cena, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and others.

- Insane Championship Wrestling announced NXT Star, Kassius Ohno, will face their ICW World Heavyweight Champion, Joe Coffey, on September 19 in Newcastle, England. WWE has had a strong working relationship with ICW with Noam Dar and Pete Dunne appearing in previous events. Kassius Ohno called this match "two years in the making" and this is the first time he has wrestled outside of WWE since joining the company in January of this year.

Finally. Two years in the making, it's the Knockout Artist vs. the Iron Man, round #3.



Elbow? Or Lariat?



See you on the 17th, @Joe_Coffey pic.twitter.com/3NsAPUyE9v — KASSIUS (KASH-US) (@KassiusOhno) September 9, 2017

