- Above, Nikki Bella showed off a spin that she's working on with her dance partner as she practices for Dancing with the Stars. After showing what it looks like, Nikki held the camera to give a selfie angle of the crazy spin.
"Decided to start using Instagram. No better place to start than Iceland. This place is magical."
Finally cracked & started an Instagram. Only time will tell if I live to regret it.— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 9, 2017
IG: @SamiZayn
- Thanks to one of Chris Jericho's many catchphrases, Jericho posted an It inspired movie poster with himself as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The movie opened this weekend and is expected to make over $100 million, which would be the biggest opening ever for a horror movie.
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.