Thanks to Zach Stockdale for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Toronto, Ontario:
* Aliyah and Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne
* Johnny Gargano defeated Killian Dain
* Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami
* Bobby Roode defeated The Velveteen Dream
* NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe retained over Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli
* Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans
* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre retained over Andrade "Cien" Almas
