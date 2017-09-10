Thanks to Zach Stockdale for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Toronto, Ontario:

Tye Dillinger defeated Kona Reeves

* Aliyah and Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne

* Johnny Gargano defeated Killian Dain

* Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami

* Bobby Roode defeated The Velveteen Dream

* NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe retained over Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

* Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre retained over Andrade "Cien" Almas

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.