- Above is video of Charlotte's trip to Shenzhen, China to help promote the launch of the WWE Network in China and to do a photo shoot for WWE. The company will be back on September 17 in Shenzhen for a live event.

- As a last minute signing, Samoa Joe will be at the Wizard World Nashville event today from 2pm-4pm. Also appearing today is Roman Reigns and Bayley.


AJ Styles On His WrestleMania Goal, WWE Being His 'Home,' Samoa Joe Having Sucess In WWE
- Last night at an NWA Wildside Reunion show, AJ Styles (along with the WWE U.S. Title) made a surprise appearance. Styles early wrestling days began in this area and he's made a few previous appearances with the company in the past.



