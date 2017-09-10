- Above is video of Charlotte's trip to Shenzhen, China to help promote the launch of the WWE Network in China and to do a photo shoot for WWE. The company will be back on September 17 in Shenzhen for a live event.

- As a last minute signing, Samoa Joe will be at the Wizard World Nashville event today from 2pm-4pm. Also appearing today is Roman Reigns and Bayley.

- Last night at an NWA Wildside Reunion show, AJ Styles (along with the WWE U.S. Title) made a surprise appearance. Styles early wrestling days began in this area and he's made a few previous appearances with the company in the past.

So I went to an indie and AJ Styles showed up pic.twitter.com/C373f5fjjv — Gators, Pats & Graps (@BostonNooga) September 10, 2017

Always a joy to see and chat with @AJStylesOrg Excited beyond words to see and hear him at Wildside Reunion. Just a Southern Boy! pic.twitter.com/xHpGDvnpHH — Papa Hales (@MikeHales9) September 10, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.