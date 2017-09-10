- Above is episode 70 of Being the Elite with the guys searching for Adam Page and Cody Rhodes confronting ROH Star, Flip Gordon. Also, appearances by War Machine, The Guerrillas of Destiny, Glacier, and others.

- Earlier today was NJPW's Destruction in Fukushima event, here are the full results:

* Yuji Nagata and Hirai Kawato defeated Manabu Nakanishi and Shota Umino

* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Tomoyuki Oka

* Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens defeated Baretta and Jado

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Bad Luck Fale and Leo Tonga

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, KUSHIDA, Ricochet and Togi Makabe defeated Takashi Iizuka, Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi and Taka Michinoku

* War Machine (c) defeated Guerillas of Destiny and Killer Elite Squad (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Tomohiro Ishii and Will Ospreay

* EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI (c) defeated Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero and Toru Yano (NEVER Six Man Openweight Championship)

* Minoru Suzuki (c) defeated Michael Elgin (NEVER Openweight Championship Lumberjack Death Match)

- As noted, GFW announced Jeff Jarrett would be on an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons. Reportedly, his "erratic behavior" and condition at TripleMania led to a lot of people wondering if he needed time off. Last night, Karen Jarrett tweeted out a message thanking the fans and to GFW/Anthem/Ed Nordholm for "giving Jeff the time he needs."

