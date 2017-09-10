- Above is the WWE Madden Tournament Finals rematch between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. In the first game, Rollins completely crushed Styles, but Styles said it was because he was an XBox guy, not PS4.
- Kofi Kingston gave fans an idea of what his upcoming schedule looks like. It starts with brunch with his family, and ends with him twerking in the streets of Vegas after they defeated The SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, in a Street Fight Title Match. SmackDown will also feature a Women's Title Match between Naomi and Natalya, AJ Styles vs. Tye Dillinger for the U.S. Title, and Vince McMahon's return.
My Schedule— Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) September 10, 2017
SUN: Brunch w/ fam
MON: Fly 2 Vegas
TUE: Street Fight- Whoop Usos
TUE: New champs
TUE: Twerk in the streets of Vegas#SDLive
