- Above is the WWE Madden Tournament Finals rematch between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. In the first game, Rollins completely crushed Styles, but Styles said it was because he was an XBox guy, not PS4.

- According to PWInsider , the lineup for the Mae Young Classic Finals on Tuesday (10pm ET) will be Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane in the finals and Tessa Blanchard, Jazzy Gabert, and Kay Lee Ray vs. Santana Garrett, Sarah Logan, and Marti Belle. On their Facebook page, WWE will have a red carpet event at 6pm ET on Tuesday that will include Ronda Rousey, Charlotte, Bayley, cast members of GLOW, and others.

- Kofi Kingston gave fans an idea of what his upcoming schedule looks like. It starts with brunch with his family, and ends with him twerking in the streets of Vegas after they defeated The SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, in a Street Fight Title Match. SmackDown will also feature a Women's Title Match between Naomi and Natalya, AJ Styles vs. Tye Dillinger for the U.S. Title, and Vince McMahon's return.

My Schedule



SUN: Brunch w/ fam

MON: Fly 2 Vegas

TUE: Street Fight- Whoop Usos

TUE: New champs

TUE: Twerk in the streets of Vegas#SDLive — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) September 10, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.