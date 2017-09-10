When you've been on the WWE scene for as long as Chris Jericho has, crazy things will happen to you. Sometimes, you'll change your name to Y2J and befriend "the fat guy" Kevin Owens for a quick minute or two. Sometimes, you'll form a band called Fozzy and get minor hits. And sometimes, you'll run into Yoko Ono in a bathroom.

While on a press run to promote his new book, No is a Four-Letter Word, Chris Jericho stopped by Fox News to talk about what inspired him, some weird celebrity encounters he's had along the way, and what fans who read his book can expect.

Jericho said that he was inspired by Paul Stanley of KISS, a long-time idol of his who has since become a friend. According to the wrestling superstar, Stanley said the quote a long time ago, and that inspired him to write a book about 20 principles on how to live your life "positively."

And while Chris Jericho has been no stranger to shenanigans in the ring, the weirdest thing that ever happened to him happened outside the ring – specifically, at the Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony where he met Paul McCartney of The Beatles. After "stalking" Paul throughout the ceremony and promising to protect him from the "ninjas," he finally got a high-five from his idol as he was coming out of the bathroom.

Then Yoko Ono walked into the bathroom, and that's when things got weird.

"Everyone clears out except for me," Jericho said. "I go hide in a stall and just wait for her to come in. Why? I don't know what I'm going to do. But I remember thinking this is going to make such a great story for my next book. I might get dragged out of here and get the s--t kicked out of me by these giant security guards that are following her around, but no I go sit on the toilet crouched on it like you're a teenager hiding from Jason in a Friday the 13th movie. And in she comes, she goes pee, she comes out, I'm like here I go. I go up and wash my hands with Yoko Ono together talking. But to wrap that around this principle around Jericho being a complete creep, and it was a creepy thing to do. Guilty as charged."

After mustering up the nerve to finally come out the bathroom, Chris Jericho stood next to Yoko Ono to wash his hands, and the two struck up a conversation.

"I made for a great story, it was a fun night. That's what kind of the books all about just be positive and have fun," he said.

No is a Four-Letter Word by Chris Jericho is out now.

