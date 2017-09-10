- Above features how WWE Superstars (Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Triple H, The Miz, and Kurt Angle) have been able to counter Randy Orton's RKO. Nakamura defeated Orton this week to become the number one contender for Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship.

- Cleveland Browns fan and Ohio native, The Miz, cut a promo hyping up the Browns Week 1 game against the Steelers. You can check out the video by clicking here

- According to Squared Circle Sirens, Mae Young Classic Competitor, Renee Michelle, got engaged to GFW Star, Rockstar Spud earlier this week. The couple announced the engagement to friends via their Facebook. Michelle lost to Candice LeRae in the first round of the tournament.

