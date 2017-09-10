- UFC Fighter Arjan Bhullar is the first of Indian descent to win a UFC fight, doing so at last night's UFC 215 against Luis Henrique via Unanimous Decision. Above, he was asked why Jinder Mahal - who was scheduled to walk out with him - wasn't at UFC 215. Bhullar said that Hurricane Irma kept Mahal grounded in Florida.
- This week, the Mae Young Classic Finals will be live right after SmackDown at 10pm ET on the WWE Network, typically when 205 Live would air. 205 Live is still a go as it's slated to start at 10:30pm ET.
- WWE took a look at five dream matches for Asuka on the main roster, looking at both Raw and SmackDown Superstars. The five opponents include: Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch. After a collarbone injury sidelined Asuka in August, she relinquished the NXT Women's Championship to move to the main roster in the coming weeks.
Now that @WWEAsuka is heading to #RAW or #SDLive, it's time to let the DREAM MATCHES begin! https://t.co/jPknnJqVPj— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.