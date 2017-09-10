- Above, Cesaro played Clash Royale and his tag partner, Sheamus, crashed the party for a little banter while also destroying the set.

- Five years ago today, Jerry Lawler suffered a heart attack during an episode of Raw. After teaming up with Randy Orton to defeat CM Punk and Dolph Ziggler, Lawler went back to commentary with Michael Cole and had to receive medical attention. Lawler posted a photo of himself during that time saying, "Me five years ago today."

- Two days ago, Roman Reigns tweeted out a message of sending prayers to those who would be in the path of Hurricane Irma. An individual on Twitter responded mockingly, which received a harsh response from The Big Dog.

