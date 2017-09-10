- Above, Cesaro played Clash Royale and his tag partner, Sheamus, crashed the party for a little banter while also destroying the set.
Me 5 years ago today... pic.twitter.com/b14PdQWbJj— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 10, 2017
- Two days ago, Roman Reigns tweeted out a message of sending prayers to those who would be in the path of Hurricane Irma. An individual on Twitter responded mockingly, which received a harsh response from The Big Dog.
My prayers go out to everyone dealing with Hurricane Irma. May God bless and protect all those in its path. #BeSafe— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 9, 2017
Dear 'god' maybe don't make a hurricane next time you idiot— a god you say? ?? (@NoEvidence4god) September 10, 2017
Faithless fool. When your time on earth is done, enjoy nothing. https://t.co/gUyNMSZNDU— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 10, 2017
