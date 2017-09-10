- Above, after getting a moment with John Cena, Nikki Bella talked about how dance rehearsals are going for her upcoming Dancing with the Stars appearance. Nikki spoke about how the process can be frustrating at times, but is a lot of fun, once she gets the right steps down. Dancing with the Stars will premiere on September 18 at 8pm ET on ABC.

WWE posted a gallery of their Superstars during their younger days. The group includes: John Cena, Sasha Banks, The Bella Twins, The Miz, and others.

See Also Samoa Joe WWE Return Update

- At an NXT live event in Toronto, a "Boliever" in the crowd had a sign that said "Mandy, will you marry me?" Mandy called him to the barricade to take and hold up the sign so the crowd could see it. Initially smiling/laughing, she busted the sign in half, receiving instant boos from the crowd.

You can't blame this guy for #BOlieving he had a chance, right? @mandysacs #NXTToronto A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.