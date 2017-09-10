Source: Hindustan Times

The Hindustan Times recently interviewed WWE U.S. Champion AJ Styles. Below are a couple of highlights:

If he changed his style in WWE:

"I never changed my style with respect to how my wrestle. The only difference was that WWE has a lot more cameras facing you than the independent circuit, but I think that was just a learning curve that you need to go through and it has really helped me."

If he has room for improvement:

"Of course I have room for improvement. Look at a talent like Kazuchika Okada; he is one of the best wrestlers in the world and the kid is not even 30. He has won the IWGP championship at such a young age and when you see a talent like that, it inspires you to work harder."

